The Kraft Heinz Company Receives Notice of Partial Stock Distribution by 3G Capital

The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC) (“Kraft Heinz” or the “Company”) received notice that funds affiliated with 3G Capital (“3G”), the Company’s second largest stockholder, have distributed approximately 88 million shares of Kraft Heinz common stock to external investors in its funds.

The notice also indicated that following the distribution, 3G’s co-founders and partners would continue to hold approximately 7.9% of the Company through 3G funds and that the remaining shares held by the 3G funds are subject to a voluntary 60-day lock-up.

“3G has been a valued partner through a series of milestones that have transformed and strengthened the Company’s business and market position over the last several years,” said Miguel Patricio, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of Kraft Heinz. “We look forward to continuing to work with 3G as well as Berkshire Hathaway, our largest investor.”

About The Kraft Heinz Company

We are driving transformation at The Kraft Heinz Company (Nasdaq: KHC), inspired by our Purpose, Let's Make Life Delicious. Consumers are at the center of everything we do. With 2021 net sales of approximately $26 billion, we are committed to growing our iconic and emerging food and beverage brands on a global scale. We leverage our scale and agility to unleash the full power of Kraft Heinz across a portfolio of six consumer-driven product platforms. As global citizens, we're dedicated to making a sustainable, ethical impact while helping feed the world in healthy, responsible ways. Learn more about our journey by visiting www.kraftheinzcompany.com or following us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

