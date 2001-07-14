MSCI to Participate in Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference

MSCI Inc. (“MSCI” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced today that Andy Wiechmann, Chief Financial Officer, and Remy Briand, Chief Product Officer and Head of Index, will participate at the Deutsche Bank Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, including a fireside chat that Briand will attend at 2:15 pm Eastern.

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the events and presentations section of MSCI’s Investor Relations website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.msci.com%2Fevents-and-presentations.

About MSCI Inc.

MSCI is a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community. With over 50 years of expertise in research, data and technology, we power better investment decisions by enabling clients to understand and analyze key drivers of risk and return and confidently build more effective portfolios. We create industry-leading, research-enhanced solutions that clients use to gain insight into and improve transparency across the investment process.

