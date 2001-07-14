MeridianLink Wins Exclusive Association for Corporate Growth Orange County Award

MeridianLink%2C+Inc. (NYSE: MLNK), a leading provider of modern software platforms for financial institutions and consumer reporting agencies, today announced it was selected as the winner of the Association for Corporate Growth Orange County Spotlight Award. The category recognizes a company that has experienced a significant M&A deal, IPO, or a PE-backed company showing superior financial performance.

“On behalf of our entire team who works so diligently to drive our growth, I am honored to accept this award,” said Nicolaas Vlok, MeridianLink CEO. “The last few years have been tremendous, with multiple strategic acquisitions and a successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange. We would like to thank the judges and ACG for this recognition.”

Featuring the theme, "Symphony of Success," the 2022 awards showcase celebrated the achievements of companies operating in the middle-market space. More than 100 nominees were submitted for the competition, which kicked off last fall. A total of 27 finalists ultimately emerged from interviews, before moving on to a final round of judging.

“We congratulate MeridianLink for its solid growth and for joining the elite group of organizations that were selected as winners in our 2022 award program,” said ACG Orange County Board President Allan Siposs. "These companies have created jobs and pioneered products and services that have helped our region become a national powerhouse of growth and innovation."

The+Association+for+Corporate+Growth+-+Orange+County+chapter is part of a global organization that includes 60 chapters involved in corporate growth, corporate development, and mergers and acquisitions. Each year, ACG Orange County honors the region's top middle-market companies in its annual award showcase.

About MeridianLink

MeridianLink® (NYSE: MLNK) is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for financial institutions, including banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies. Headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, MeridianLink provides services to more than 1,900 customers, including a majority of the financial institutions on Forbes’ 2021 lists of America’s Best Credit Unions and Banks. Further information can be found at www.meridianlink.com.

