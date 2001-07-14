TikTok and Sprinklr Expand Partnership to Help Brands Unify and Scale Organic and Paid Content

Sprinklr (NYSE: CXM), the unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform for modern enterprises, today announced an expanded partnership with TikTok as an official partner in its all-new TikTok Content Marketing Specialty that is a part of the TikTok Marketing Partner Program. Sprinklr was TikTok’s first advertising+partner in 2020, and the addition of the Content Marketing Specialty makes Sprinklr the only platform capable of helping marketers manage, execute, and optimize both organic and paid content campaigns on TikTok.

Previously, brands were managing content natively on TikTok, making it impossible for them to scale content globally, ensure the required level of governance, and integrate TikTok into larger marketing strategies.

Through this integration, Sprinklr clients like PUMA and Citizens Financial Group will be able to:

Manage : Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok

: Organize, schedule and publish content on TikTok Understand :Access and track customer profile and video metrics in real time for organic and paid content

:Access and track customer profile and video metrics in real time for organic and paid content Respond:Monitor and engage with comments in order to connect and grow with the TikTok community

“Using Sprinklr’s unified platform to streamline the way we create and govern our content on TikTok is a huge game changer for us. As a global brand, seamless content management across our social media channels is essential to creating effective, engaging customer experiences around the world. Now, we can save a tremendous amount of time managing paid and owned strategies, and can put more energy into developing new ways to connect with the creative TikTok community,” said Ivan Dashkov, Digital Culture Creative Director at PUMA.

"Citizens is one of the largest financial institutions in the United States and we are in a period of rapid growth. It is essential to have a unified customer experience management platform that makes it easy for us to manage social activations and programs across the enterprise in one place, with strong governance,” said Sharifah Niles-Lane, Citizens Senior Vice President, Social Media Director. “Sprinklr’s expanded partnership with TikTok, one of the fastest growing social media platforms right now, will help us better engage this highly-coveted audience and reinforce our efforts to innovate and align our paid and organic efforts."

"At TikTok, we are always building and looking for new opportunities to make it simpler for brands to be more creative and to meaningfully engage with our community. We are excited to welcome our new content marketing partners and collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry. These partners will provide marketers with simple, effective tools to engage with their audiences, store and schedule their content, and understand their performance in real time,” said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok.

“The ability to manage content on TikTok has been one of the most in-demand features for Sprinklr customers, and we’re thrilled to grow our partnership with TikTok by expanding upon our strong advertising capabilities with additional content marketing support,” said Jim Tomanchek, VP, Global Strategic Alliances for Social and Messaging Channels at Sprinklr. “As we continue to enhance Sprinklr’s platform, we’re always focused on strengthening our partnerships to help brands deliver human experiences by engaging with customers on the channels of their choice.”

AVAILABILITY & ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Sprinklr’s publishing integration with TikTok is generally available for all clients globally

For more information on Sprinklr’s partnership with TikTok, please click here

About TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Mumbai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

About Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading enterprise software company for all customer-facing functions. With advanced AI, Sprinklr's unified customer experience management (Unified-CXM) platform helps companies deliver human experiences to every customer, every time, across any modern channel. Headquartered in New York City with employees around the world, Sprinklr works with more than 1,000 of the world’s most valuable enterprises — global brands like Microsoft, P&G, Samsung and more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005072/en/