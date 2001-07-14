Entravision Earns 2022 Great Place to Work Certification™

Entravision (NYSE: EVC), a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company, is proud to announce that the Company has been Certified™ by Great Place to Work® for the third time. This prestigious award is based entirely on the feedback of current employees. Approximately 84% of Entravision employees actively identified the Company as a ‘great place to work,’ which is 20 percentage points higher than that of the average U.S. company.

“We are thrilled to become Great Place to Work-Certified for the third time,” said Entravision’s Executive Vice President of Global Human Resources and Risk Management, Alexander LaBrie. “Our employees are our most valuable asset, and our priority is to provide not only a top-notch employee experience every day, but to also work tirelessly to make the experience both positive and safe. We owe our success and this recognition to Entravision’s entire global team of dedicated employees. We celebrate and thank the Entravision family, whose support has enabled our Company to earn such an incredible recognition not once, not twice, but three times.”

“We are proud to be able to honor Entravision for their incredible work environment,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. “This Great Place to Work Certification™ is the only official honor determined by employee real-time reports of their company’s culture. By earning this designation, Entravision is truly one of the best companies to work for in the country.”

For nearly three decades, Great Place to Work® has been the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and leadership behaviors. Companies who receive this prominent certification have proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation to their industries, while job seekers of such companies are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss. Additionally, employees at Certified™ workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work on a daily basis and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earning a just share of their company’s profits with strong opportunities for continued promotion.

Entravision last earned the Great Place to Work Certification™ in 2021.

About Entravision

Entravision is a leading global advertising solutions, media and technology company connecting brands to consumers. Our dynamic portfolio includes digital, television and audio offerings. Digital, our largest revenue segment, is comprised of four business units: our digital sales representation business; Smadex, our programmatic ad purchasing platform; our branding and mobile performance solutions business; and our digital audio business. Through our digital sales representation business, we connect global media companies such as Meta, Twitter, TikTok and Spotify with advertisers in primarily emerging growth markets worldwide. Smadex is our mobile-first demand side platform, enabling advertisers to execute performance campaigns using machine learning. We also offer a branding and mobile performance solutions business, which provides managed services to advertisers looking to connect with global consumers, primarily on mobile devices, and our digital audio business provides digital audio advertising solutions for advertisers in the Americas. In addition to digital, Entravision has 49 television stations and is the largest affiliate group of the Univision and UniMás television networks. Entravision also manages 46 primarily Spanish-language radio stations that feature nationally recognized, Emmy award-winning talent. Shares of Entravision Class A Common Stock trade on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol: EVC. Learn more about all of our media, marketing and technology offerings at entravision.com or connect with us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™. Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are included in accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results and performance in future periods to be materially different from any future results or performance suggested by the forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from these expectations, and the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements made by the Company. From time to time, these risks, uncertainties and other factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005174/en/