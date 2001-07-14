Tyler Technologies Announces 2022 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) is proud to announce its 2022+Public+Sector+Excellence+Award winners. The company selected 29 public sector clients as winners from a broad and diverse field of applicants after demonstrating their excellence in developing, deploying, or maintaining Tyler solutions within their jurisdictions in innovative ways.

Tyler’s excellence awards were announced at this year’s annual Tyler Connect user conference, which was held in Indianapolis, Indiana, and attended by more than 4,100 clients. Tyler Connect offered more than 700 classes for attendees, and allowed clients to network with peers, share best practices, and learn new processes related to their Tyler solutions.

“We were especially excited to recognize these winners in person at Tyler Connect, our first in-person conference gathering since 2019,” said Lynn Moore, president and chief executive officer of Tyler. “We are always so impressed by how these jurisdictions positively impact their communities through technology and create real change.”

These jurisdictions were recognized for their significant commitment to public service and striving for greater efficiency and effectiveness in serving their communities. More information about each winning jurisdiction can be found on our winner’s page here.

Civic Services Winners

City of Rancho Cordova, California

Soos Creek Water & Sewer District, Washington

Courts & Justice Winners

Alvin Municipal Court, Texas

City of Seabrook, Texas

District Court of Maryland

Glynn County State Court, Georgia

Office of the Tribal Prosecutor, Choctaw Nation, Oklahoma

Superior Court of California, County of Sonoma

Data & Insights Winners

Cook County Bureau of Technology, Illinois

Virginia Department of Rail & Public Transportation

ERP Winners

City of Moreno Valley, California

City of Roma, Texas

City of Troy, Alabama

Fauquier County Government and Public Schools, Virginia

Franklin County Auditor Fiscal Division, Ohio

St. Charles County, Missouri

Property & Recording Winners

Fort Bend Central Appraisal District, Texas (in collaboration with Williamson and Montgomery counties)

Lake County, Illinois

Oklahoma County Clerk’s Office, Oklahoma

Public Safety Winners

Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana

Calvert County Emergency Communications, Maryland

Clinton Township Fire Department, Michigan

Kendall County Sheriff’s Office, Illinois

Roseville Police Department, California

Regulatory Winner

State of Connecticut Department of Administrative Services

Schools Winners

Dubuque Community School District, Iowa

Kaneland Community Unit School District 302, Illinois

Mount Airy City Schools, North Carolina

Orchard Farm R-V School District, Missouri

Tyler's Excellence Award submissions were evaluated by a diverse panel of Tyler leadership and judged on the following criteria:

Organizational efficiency and productivity

Organizational responsiveness to employees, vendors, or citizens

Business value

Innovation in using Tyler applications or services in unique ways

Relevance to other organizations using Tyler solutions

COVID-19 response in handling transitions, changes, and/or other effects from the pandemic

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 37,000 successful installations across more than 12,000 locations, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been recognized numerous times for growth and innovation, including Government Technology's GovTech 100 list and Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

