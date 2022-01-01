Morgan Stanley Announces Second Cohort of the Sustainable Solutions Collaborative

The Morgan Stanley Institute for Sustainable Investing (the Institute) today announced the second cohort of its Sustainable+Solutions+Collaborative (the Collaborative). The Collaborative, launched in 2020, aims to identify breakthrough innovations that address systemic change to support a sustainable future. The second cohort of five winners will join a bespoke yearlong strategic collaboration with the Institute where they will tap into the full range of Morgan Stanley’s expertise, networks and resources to help them achieve scale. Each winner will also receive an award of $250,000 to increase the impact of their initiative.

The 2022 Sustainable Solutions Collaborative cohort is comprised by a diverse group of organizations:

%3Cb%3ECarbonBuilt%3C%2Fb%3E is a startup from Los Angeles, California, delivering a scalable concrete product that reduces embodied carbon by 70 to over 100% compared with traditional concrete, without compromise to performance or production cost.

%3Cb%3EISeeChange%3C%2Fb%3E, the data company from New Orleans, Louisiana, empowers communities to report and track real-life climate change impact. Their AI-enabled model cross-references community-reported events with real-time data, enabling sustainable, equitable and efficient infrastructure and public works projects in municipalities across North America.

Notpla , a sustainable packaging startup based in the UK, delivers the convenience of single-use plastics without the environmental impact. Notpla’s home-compostable, seaweed-based plastic alternatives biodegrade in nature in just 4-6 weeks.

Notpla, a sustainable packaging startup based in the UK, delivers the convenience of single-use plastics without the environmental impact. Notpla's home-compostable, seaweed-based plastic alternatives biodegrade in nature in just 4-6 weeks. OceanMind is a nonprofit based in the UK that powers enforcement and compliance to protect the world's oceans. OceanMind draws on AI modeling and satellite data to provide marine enforcement agencies with locations of suspected illegal fishing, human and workers' rights violations, and other threats to ocean health.

Teesas is a Nigeria-based EdTech startup, delivering curriculum-aligned, online educational content to elementary school students across the African continent. Teesas delivers engaging tutor-led videos and e-books in both English and local indigenous languages.

“Each of these organizations has the potential to scale and contribute to creating the type of systemic change needed to achieve a more sustainable future,” said Matthew Slovik, Head of Global Sustainable Finance at Morgan Stanley.

In 2020, Morgan Stanley launched the Sustainable Solutions Collaborative to boost sustainability initiatives that would benefit from partnerships across private and public industries. This second cohort joins a group of global innovators thinking about health care, climate solutions, plastic waste reduction and ecosystem services through re-engineered distribution methods, technology platforms and a new perspective on the importance of nature.

“We are thrilled to welcome these visionary teams into the Collaborative and look forward to seeing their solutions scale as the need to reach a sustainable future is at an all time-high,” said Shelley O’Connor, Vice Chairman and Head of External Affairs for Morgan Stanley.

For this award, the Institute engaged a diverse network of sustainability thought leaders and practitioners from across a wide variety of industries and sectors to make anonymous nominations. Morgan Stanley carried out a rigorous selection process on the nominations received to identify the innovations with the greatest potential for systemic impact that would also benefit from deep and sustained engagement with Morgan Stanley.

To learn more about the Sustainable Solutions Collaborative, please visit here.

