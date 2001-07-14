CompoSecure Takes Top Honors at 2022 ICMA Élan Awards

CompoSecure%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency storage and security solutions, today announced it won top honors at the International Card Manufacturing Association's (ICMA) 2022 Élan Awards in the category of Environmentally-Friendly Cards.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005297/en/

CompoSecure's winning entry with Truist for the ICMA 2022 Élan Awards in the Feature: Environmentally-Friendly Cards category. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“This award not only recognizes CompoSecure’s performance as a leading manufacturer of premium metal credit cards, but also attests to our long-standing commitment to sustainability and ethically sourced materials,” said Jon Wilk, CEO of CompoSecure. “Payment cards made of sustainable materials are a growing concern with customers, so a partnership with CompoSecure means best-in-class eco-friendly solutions that boost customer retention and elevate brand loyalty.”

CompoSecure won in the Feature Cards: Environmentally-Friendly category for their work in the manufacturing of the Truist Metal Card. This metal veneer dual interface card, manufactured in coordination with Fiserv as a personalization partner, is made with 54% post-consumer materials. For metal cards produced at CompoSecure, special machines are used to cut the metal sheets (which are made from 65% recycled metal) into cards. Even the carbon-based tool bits that are used during the unique mechanical engraving are recyclable.

In addition to winning in the Feature Cards: Environmentally-Friendly category, CompoSecure also was a finalist for several other payment card designs:

Best Secure Payment Card for the AMEX Platinum Art Card x Kehinde Wiley

Unique Innovation Prototype category for the PointCard Atlas

Feature: Metal Cards category for the Sapphire Preferred for Chase

The ICMA is a global trade association for card manufacturers, personalizers, issuers and suppliers. The Élan Awards of Excellence celebrate the pinnacle of design innovation, security and technical achievements in the global card industry. Since 2012, CompoSecure has had many of its card designs recognized every year from the prestigious and competitive awards program. To date, the company has won 15 Élan Awards and placed as a finalist 19 times.

About CompoSecure and Arculus

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure is a leading provider of premium financial payment cards and cryptocurrency and digital asset storage and security solutions. The company focuses on serving the affluent customers of payment card issuers worldwide using proprietary production methods that meet the highest standards of quality and security. The company offers secure, innovative, and durable proprietary products that implement leading-edge engineering capabilities and security. CompoSecure’s mission is to increase clients’ brand equity in the marketplace by offering products and solutions which differentiate the brands they represent, thus elevating cardholder experience. For more information, please visit www.composecure.com. Arculus™ was created with the mission to promote cryptocurrency adoption by making it safe, simple and secure for the average person to store, buy, swap, send and receive cryptocurrency. With a strong background in security hardware and financial payments, the Arculus™ solution was developed to allow people to use a familiar payment card form factor to manage their cryptocurrency. For more information, please visit www.GetArculus.com.

