INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENOB) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On May 25, 2022, the U.S. Department of Justice announced that Serhat Gumrukcu, the inventor and co-founder of Enochian, had been arrested and charged in a murder-for-hire conspiracy.

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022, thereby injuring investors.

