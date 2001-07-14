SeeHer and Shutterstock Join Forces to Highlight Asian American and Pacific Islander Women and Girls

Shutterstock, the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies, today launched a vertical on their e-commerce site in partnership with SeeHer, the largest global movement to eliminate gender bias in media and advertising. The vertical highlights women and girls of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community and will live on Shutterstock’s e-commerce website. The collection is complementary to Shutterstock’s other initiatives, including educational events and cultural celebrations of the company’s AAPI-identifying employees, as well as SeeHer’s efforts to elevate AAPI females, including their recently+announced AAPI #WriteHerRight storytelling guide for media, advertising, and entertainment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005046/en/

For the collection, Shutterstock and SeeHer, an organization working to ensure that media, advertising, tech, and entertainment companies are accurately portraying women and girls in their content, curated a collection of images of AAPI women and girls for the page. SeeHer also consulted on other sections of the vertical that highlight AAPI trailblazers, entertainers, stories, communities and more. The AAPI page will help Shutterstock customers more easily access diverse, authentic imagery to consider for marketing and entertainment campaigns. The new collection will remain a permanent page on Shutterstock’s website so marketers can access the imagery all year long.

“We work closely with members to ensure that all women and girls can see themselves reflected in the content they consume — across advertising, media and more,” said Jeannine Shao Collins, president, SeeHer, Association of National Advertisers. “We are pleased to partner with Shutterstock, a global member of the SeeHer movement, to help provide their customers with easier ways to access authentic imagery of AAPI women and culture. We cannot underestimate the power of visual storytelling and we know that using an intersectional lens in every aspect of marketing must be a business imperative.”

"Authentic representation is at the heart of our content and our company, and we are thrilled that this collaboration with SeeHer taps into their expertise to curate a collection of images that are reflective of the incredible diversity of the AAPI community," said Meeckel Beecher, Global Head of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, Shutterstock. "Providing creatives and marketers with relatable, real content is the first step to ensuring historically excluded communities, including Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, have a strong presence in media during the month of May, and beyond."

The AAPI collection can be accessed here.

About SeeHer

SeeHer is the leading global movement of media, marketing and entertainment leaders committed to the accurate depiction of women and girls in advertising and media. Launched in 2016 by the Association+of+National+Advertisers+%28ANA%29 in partnership with The+Female+Quotient+%28The+FQ%29, SeeHer is changing how females are portrayed in media. To help members benchmark success, SeeHer spearheaded the development of the Gender Equality Measure® (GEM®), the first research methodology that quantifies gender bias in ads and programming. GEM® proves that content accurately portraying females dramatically increases both purchase intent and brand reputation. The GEM® methodology quickly became the industry standard, winning the prestigious ESOMAR Research Effectiveness Award in 2017 and leading to its global rollout in 2018. Since 2019, the movement has expanded its verticals to include sports (SeeHer In Sports) and music (SeeHer Hear Her).

To learn more, visit %3Ci%3ESeeHer.com%3C%2Fi%3E and follow SeeHer on %3Ci%3EInstagram%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3EFacebook%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ELinkedIn%3C%2Fi%3E, %3Ci%3ETikTok%3C%2Fi%3E and %3Ci%3ETwitter%3C%2Fi%3E.

About Shutterstock, Inc.

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE: SSTK), is the leading global creative platform for transformative brands and media companies. Directly and through its group subsidiaries, Shutterstock's comprehensive collection includes high-quality+licensed+photographs, vectors, illustrations, 3D+models, videos and music. Working with its growing community of over 2 million contributors, Shutterstock adds hundreds of thousands of images each week, and currently has more than 405 million images and more than 25 million video clips available.

Headquartered in New York City, Shutterstock has offices around the world and customers in more than 150 countries. The Company also owns PicMonkey, a leading+online+graphic+design+and+image+editing+platform; Offset, a high-end+image+collection; Shutterstock Studios, an+end-to-end+custom+creative+shop; PremiumBeat, a curated royalty-free+music library; Shutterstock Editorial, a premier source of editorial+images and videos for the world's media; TurboSquid, a leading+3D+content+marketplace; Amper Music, an AI-driven+music+platform; and Bigstock, a value-oriented stock media offering.

For more information, visit www.shutterstock.com and follow Shutterstock on Twitter and on Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005046/en/