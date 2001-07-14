VMW Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of VMware, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders

Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) to Broadcom Inc. is fair to VMware shareholders. Under the terms of the merger, VMware shareholders may elect to receive either $142.50 in cash or 0.2520 shares of Broadcom common stock for each share of VMware they own. The shareholder election is subject to proration.

Halper Sadeh encourages VMware shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

The investigation concerns whether VMware and its board of directors violated the federal securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to, among other things: (1) obtain the best possible consideration for VMware shareholders; (2) determine whether Broadcom is underpaying for VMware; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for VMware shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration. On behalf of VMware shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.

Halper Sadeh encourages VMware shareholders to %3Cb%3Eclick+here+to+learn+more+about+their+legal+rights+and+options%3C%2Fb%3E or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005536/en/