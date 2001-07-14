National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Largest Year-Over-Year Common Quarterly Dividend Increase in Company's History

National Storage Affiliates Trust (“NSA” or the "Company") (NYSE: NSA), announced that its Board of Trustees yesterday declared regular cash dividends for the second quarter 2022 payable on June 30, 2022 to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022 on the following securities:

a dividend of $0.55 per common share, representing an annualized dividend rate of $2.20. This new rate represents a 45% increase from the second quarter 2021 dividend and a 10% increase from the previous quarter.

a dividend of $0.375 per share on the Company’s 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares.

Tamara Fischer, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are pleased to announce another significant increase to our quarterly common dividend which represents the largest year-over-year dividend increase in the Company’s history. This is our fifth straight quarterly dividend increase and is consistent with our rapidly growing Core FFO per share. Our growing dividend remains a key ingredient to delivering attractive total shareholder returns.”

Upcoming Industry Conference

NSA management is scheduled to participate in Nareit’s REITweek 2022 Investor Conference on June 7 - 9, 2022 in New York, New York.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2022, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,061 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.4 million rentable square feet. NSA is one of the largest owners and operators of self storage properties among public and private companies in the United States. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.nationalstorageaffiliates.com. NSA is included in the MSCI US REIT Index (RMS/RMZ), the Russell 2000 Index of Companies and the S&P MidCap 400 Index.

