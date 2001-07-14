Performance Food Group Company Climbs to No. 112 on 2022 Fortune 500 Rankings

Performance+Food+Group+Company (PFG) (NYSE: PFGC) has climbed to No. 112 on the 2022+Fortune+500+list, which ranks the top publicly traded companies by annual revenue. With the new ranking, PFG remains the highest-ranked company by revenue headquartered in the Richmond, Va. area.

“Our move up the Fortune 500 ranking list reflects PFG’s continuing strength and growth, made possible by our essential, hardworking and very talented team,” said George Holm, PFG’s chairman & chief executive officer. “Our journey to becoming a unique industry leader is a powerful story of organic success coupled with expansion into new lines of business, distribution channels and product offerings. We’re grateful for our associates, customers and suppliers and the many communities that play such an important role in our success each and every day.”

Since the company’s IPO in 2015, PFG has focused on sustainable sales and profit growth through expansion, strategic mergers and acquisitions across North America. This progress has been rewarded by a steady move higher on the Fortune 500 list—from No. 185 in 2016 up to our current position at No. 112.

About Performance Food Group Company

Performance Food Group is an industry leader and one of the largest food and foodservice distribution companies in North America with more than 150 locations in the U.S. and parts of Canada. Founded and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, PFG, and our family of companies, market and deliver quality food and related products to 300,000+ locations including independent and chain restaurants; businesses, schools and healthcare facilities; vending and office coffee service distributors; and big box retailers, theaters and convenience stores. PFG’s success as a Fortune 200 company is achieved through our more than 30,000 dedicated associates committed to building strong relationships with the valued customers, suppliers and communities we serve. To learn more about PFG, visit+pfgc.com.

