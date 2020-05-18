DEADLINE ALERT for CELH, GRAB, CANO: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.



Celsius Holdings, Inc. ( CELH)

Class Period: August 12, 2021 – March 1, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company had improperly recorded expenses for non-cash share-based compensation for second and third quarters of 2021; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial statements for those periods would be restated, including to report a net loss for the third quarter of 2021; (3) that there was a material weakness in Celsius’s internal controls over financial reporting; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Grab Holdings Limited ( GRAB, GRABW)

Class Period: August 2, 2021 – March 3, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 16, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that Grab’s driver supply declined during the third quarter; (2) that, as a result, Grab continued to invest heavily in driver and consumer incentives to “preemptively recalibrate driver supply”; (3) that, as a result, the Company’s financial results would be adversely impacted, including, among other things, a significant decline in revenue; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cano Health, Inc. f/k/a Jaws Acquisition Corp. (: CANO)

Class Period: May 18, 2020 – February 25, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2022

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Cano overstated its due diligence efforts and expertise with respect to acquiring target businesses; (2) accordingly, Cano performed inadequate due diligence into whether the Company, post-Business Combination, could properly account for the timing of revenue recognition as prescribed by ASC 606, particularly with respect to Medicare risk adjustments; (3) as a result, the Company misstated its capitated revenue, direct patient expense, accounts receivable, net of unpaid service provider costs, and accounts payable and accrued expenses; (4) accordingly, the Company was at an increased risk of failing to timely file one or more of its periodic financial reports; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

