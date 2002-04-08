Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Shift to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
37 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. ( SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022
*Presentation to be webcast live at 8:40 AM PT

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference
Date: Wednesday, June 15th, 2022
*Presentation to be webcast live at 12:00 PM PT

Wells Fargo 4th Annual Bricks to Clicks Digital Conference
Date: Tuesday, June 28th, 2022
One-on-one and small group investor meetings only

*A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com.

About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into this press release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group
[email protected]

Media Contact:
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODU2MDkxNiM0OTUwMDk2IzIyMDA5ODg=
Shift-Technologies-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus