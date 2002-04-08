Shift to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Technologies, Inc. ( SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 8th, 2022

*Presentation to be webcast live at 8:40 AM PT

Oppenheimer 22nd Annual Consumer Growth and E-Commerce Conference

Date: Wednesday, June 15th, 2022

*Presentation to be webcast live at 12:00 PM PT

Wells Fargo 4th Annual Bricks to Clicks Digital Conference

Date: Tuesday, June 28th, 2022

One-on-one and small group investor meetings only

*A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com .

Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com. The contents of our website are not incorporated into this press release.

