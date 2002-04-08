Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. Announces the Completion of the December 2021 Stock Repurchase Program

WOOSTER, Ohio, May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., (the “Company”) (OTCQX:WAYN), the holding company for Wayne Savings Community Bank, reported that it purchased 189,398 shares from a single shareholder. This completed the stock repurchase program announced on December 16, 2021.



President and CEO James R. VanSickle commented, “We remain committed to building shareholder value through strong earnings, cash dividends and stock repurchase programs. Our Board of Directors remains motivated to efficiently manage the Company’s capital levels, while increasing total return to our shareholders.”

At March 31, 2022, Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc. reported total assets of $652.7 million, deposits of $562.6 million, and stockholders’ equity of $50.0 million, or 7.7% of total assets.

Established in 1899, Wayne Savings Community Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Wayne Savings Bancshares, Inc., has twelve full-service banking locations in the communities of Wooster, Ashland, Millersburg, Rittman, Lodi, North Canton, Creston, Fredericksburg and Washingtonville, Ohio.

Contact Information:

James R. VanSickle II

President and Chief Executive Officer

330-264-5767