Artesian Water Company, Inc. Closes on the Acquisition of Town of Clayton Water System

NEWARK, Del., May 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Water Company, Inc., a subsidiary of Artesian Resources Corporation ( ARTNA), closed on the acquisition of the water system of the Town of Clayton, Delaware on May 26, 2022. The sale and transfer of assets from the Town of Clayton to Artesian Water Company was approved by the Delaware Public Service Commission on April 20, 2022.



For over 20 years Artesian has partnered with the Town of Clayton, including the interconnection of multiple water systems. This acquisition, which is the culmination of a long established public-private relationship, strategically positions Artesian to fully regionalize the water systems, enhance fire protection, and provide reliability for existing customers and future growth in this area. The Town of Clayton spans the border between New Castle County and Kent County in the middle of Delaware. Artesian’s Northern Kent Regional water system will now provide water to over 7,000 residents, including 1,500 Clayton customers, utilizing over 40 miles of main, 2 water treatment plants, 5 wells, and 3 elevated water storage tanks. “Our acquisition of the Clayton water system positions Artesian’s larger regional system to grow alongside the town, which has multiple residential and commercial projects under construction,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO.

Residents of Clayton will now have the benefit of Artesian’s 24/7 emergency operations center and access to our excellent customer service teams. Along with our open communication, this strong collaboration will allow the transition of the acquisition to be seamless for customers. “Our long-standing relationship with Clayton made this acquisition a natural fit. We are delighted that our approach to providing safe drinking water to the citizens of Delaware now encompasses this part of the state,” said Nicki Taylor, President of Artesian Water Company.

This acquisition marks our eighth water system acquisition over the past 6 years, including the water systems of Slaughter Beach Water Company, High Point, Cantwell, Odessa, Historic Fort DuPont, Frankford, and most recently, Delaware City.

