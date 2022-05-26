Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
EOG Resources to Present at Upcoming Conference

Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022

HOUSTON, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) is scheduled to present at the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference at 10:00 a.m. Central time (11:00 a.m. Eastern time) on Wednesday, June 1. Ezra Y. Yacob, Chief Executive Officer, will present on behalf of EOG.

Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.

About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit www.eogresources.com.

Investor Contacts
David Streit 713-571-4902
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884

Media and Investor Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676

SOURCE EOG Resources, Inc.

