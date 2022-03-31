Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces 2nd Quarter 2022 Dividend

SALT LAKE CITY, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Extra Space Storage Inc. (the "Company") (NYSE: EXR) announced today that the Company's board of directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share on the common stock of the Company for the second quarter 2022. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2022 to stockholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2022.

About Extra Space Storage Inc.

Extra Space Storage Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2022, the Company owned and/or operated 2,130 self-storage properties, which comprise approximately 1.5 million units and approximately 164.2 million square feet of rentable storage space offering customers conveniently located and secure storage units across the country, including boat storage, RV storage and business storage. The Company is the second largest owner and/or operator of self-storage properties in the United States and is the largest self-storage management company in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.extraspace.com.

