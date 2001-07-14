RH to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results on June 2, 2022

RH (NYSE: RH) today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter fiscal 2022 ended April 30, 2022, on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after market close. RH’s first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results press release will include a shareholder letter from Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Gary Friedman, highlighting the Company’s continued evolution and recent performance. The shareholder letter and financial results will be posted to the Company’s investor relations website at ir.rh.com.

RH leadership will host a live conference call and audio webcast at 2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time) on June 2, 2022. The live conference call may be accessed by dialing 866.940.6255 or 270.215.9567 for international callers. The call and replay can also be accessed via audio webcast at ir.rh.com.

About RH

RH (NYSE: RH) is a curator of design, taste and style in the luxury lifestyle market. The Company offers collections through its retail galleries, source books and online at RH.com, RHModern.com, RHBabyandChild.com, RHTEEN.com and Waterworks.com.

