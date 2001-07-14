Anthem Announces Appearance at Upcoming Conference

Anthem, Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) announced today that senior management is scheduled to present at the 38th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference in New York City on June 3, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). All interested parties are invited to listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting www.antheminc.com and selecting the “Investors” link. Following the presentation, a webcast replay will be available for two weeks.

To listen to the live webcast, please visit Anthem’s website at least 15 minutes early to download and install any necessary audio software. Individuals who listen to the presentations will be presumed to have read Anthem's most recent filings with the SEC, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021.

