Allego to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

Allego N.V. (“Allego”) (NYSE: ALLG), a leading pan-European electric vehicle public fast-charging network, today announced that management will participate and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences.

Bank of America EV Charging Summit

Date: June 6, 2022

Location: Virtual

JP Morgan European Automotive Conference

Date: June 7, 2022

Location: London, UK

Evercore Global Clean Energy & Transition Technologies Summit

Date: June 14, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference

Date: June 15, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Credit Suisse 2022 Virtual Mobility Forum

Date: June 21, 2022

Location: Virtual

JP Morgan Energy Power & Renewables Conference

Date: June 22, 2022

Location: New York, NY

Please visit the Events & Publications section at https%3A%2F%2Fir.allego.eu%2Fevents-publications to access the applicable webcast and presentation times.

About Allego

Allego delivers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks, for consumers, businesses, and cities. Allego’s end-to-end charging solutions make it easier for businesses and cities to deliver the infrastructure drivers need, while the scalability of our solutions makes us the partner of the future. Founded in 2013, Allego is a leader in charging solutions, with an international charging network comprising of approximately 31,000 public charging ports operational throughout the pan-European market – and proliferating. Our charging solutions are connected to our proprietary platform, EV-Cloud, which gives our customers and us a full portfolio of features and services to meet and exceed market demands. We are committed to providing independent, reliable, and safe charging solutions, agnostic of vehicle model or network affiliation. At Allego, we strive every day to make EV charging easier, more convenient, and more enjoyable for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005703/en/