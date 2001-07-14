CBRE Releases 15th Annual Corporate Responsibility Report

CBRE’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report details the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) leadership creating impact on issues important to stakeholders, including investors, clients, employees, partners and communities.

CBRE’s approach to ESG is aligned with the 10 UN Sustainable Development Goals and rooted in the communities where its people live and work. Notable 2021 achievements include:

Commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040—10 years ahead of the goal set by the Paris Agreement

Registering and benchmarking 5,941 buildings (346.9 million sq. ft.) to EPA’s ENERGY STAR program

Implementation of 3,235 energy efficiency and decarbonization projects

Global charitable donations totaling $20.2 million (including employee donations)

Awarding $3.2 billion to small and diverse suppliers

Issuing $2 billion in financing for sustainable projects through green bonds/notes

94% completion rate for unconscious bias executive training

“Driving progress on ESG issues not only drives positive outcomes, it’s also a business imperative. Our annual report highlights how we deliver exceptional results for our clients while also focusing on our company’s role in creating positive impacts for people and the planet,” said Bob Sulentic, CBRE’s president and chief executive officer.

CBRE’s 2021 Corporate Responsibility Report was produced in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, in addition to other reporting frameworks. More information about CBRE’s corporate responsibility programs can be found at www.cbre.com%2Fresponsibility.

