Agilysys to Participate in 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference

Agilysys%2C+Inc.%2C (Nasdaq: AGYS), a leading global provider of next-generation SaaS and on-premise hospitality software solutions and services, today announced it will be participating in the 19th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference to be held virtually on June 1st, 2022 from 8 :00 a.m. ET to 6:00 p.m. ET.

Agilysys Chief Financial Officer, Dave Wood will be hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts Wednesday, June 1, 2022. Requests for one-on-one meetings are handled directly through the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference organizers.

Agilysys released its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter and full year results Tuesday, May 17, 2022. Investor presentation materials and earnings call webcast replay are available via the Agilysys+Investor+Relations+page.

About Agilysys

Agilysys has been a leader in hospitality software for more than 40 years, delivering innovative cloud-native SaaS and on-premise guest-centric technology solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadia and healthcare. Agilysys offers the most comprehensive software solutions in the hospitality industry, including point-of-sale+%28POS%29%2C property+management+%28PMS%29%2C inventory+and+procurement, payments, and related applications, to manage the entire guest journey. Agilysys is also known for its world class customer-centric service. During recent years, Agilysys has made major investments in R&D and has successfully modernized virtually all its longstanding trusted software solutions. Many of the largest hospitality companies around the world use Agilysys solutions to help improve guest loyalty, drive revenue growth and increase operational efficiencies. Agilysys operates across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia-Pacific and India, with headquarters located in Alpharetta, Ga.

For more information visit Agilysys.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005697/en/