Sonos Announces Participation in Upcoming Conferences

Sonos, Inc. (Nasdaq: SONO) today announced that Brittany Bagley, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences.

Jefferies Software Conference, Thursday, June 2, 2022.

BofA Securities 2022 Global Technology Conference, Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

A live webcast and replay of each conference will be accessible in the News & Events section of Sonos’ investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.sonos.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fdefault.aspx%23section%3Devents-and-presentations.

