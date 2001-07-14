Caleres Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Caleres (NYSE: CAL) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share to be paid on June 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 10, 2022.

This dividend will be the 397th consecutive quarterly dividend paid by the company.

About Caleres

Caleres is a diverse portfolio of global footwear brands. Our products are available virtually everywhere - in the nearly 1,000 retail stores we operate, in hundreds of major department and specialty stores, on our branded e-commerce sites, and on many additional third-party retail websites. Famous Footwear offers great casual and athletic brands for the entire family with convenient, curated, affordable collections. Sam Edelman keeps expressive women in step with the latest trends in a playful, whimsical way. Naturalizer shoes are beautiful from the inside out, with elegant simplicity and legendary fit re-imagined for today’s consumer. Allen Edmonds combines old world craft with new world technology to create luxe footwear for the discerning man who wants sophisticated, modern classics. Rounding out our family of brands are Vionic, Vince, Franco Sarto, Dr. Scholl’s Shoes, LifeStride, Blowfish Malibu, Bzees, Circus by Sam Edelman and Ryka. Combined, these brands make Caleres a company with both a legacy and a mission. Our legacy is our more than 140 years of craftsmanship and our passion for fit, while our mission is to continue to inspire people to feel great… feet first. Visit caleres.com to learn more about us.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220526005642/en/

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership