Aura Biosciences Announces Publication of Preclinical Data of the Combination of VDCs with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors at the 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel class of virus-like drug conjugate (VDC) therapies for multiple oncology indications, today announced the publication of preclinical data on AU-011, its first VDC product candidate, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors. AU-011 is being developed for the treatment of life-threatening cancers with high unmet need, including primary choroidal melanoma and non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC). The abstract has been published online as part of the 2022 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, being held June 3-7, 2022, in Chicago, IL.

“These data show that AU-011, a first in class VDC, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibition is effective against both primary tumors and distant metastases in a preclinical model, demonstrating its clinical potential for the treatment of choroidal melanoma and certain other cancers. This includes the potential to treat both the primary tumor in early-stage disease and to treat metastatic lesions, whether clinically present or not at initial treatment.” “We are so appreciative of our collaboration with the scientists and clinicians at Leiden University Medical Center in The Netherlands, one of the top European clinical and research centers in ocular oncology,” said Dr. Cadmus Rich, Chief Medical officer and Head of R&D of Aura Biosciences.

“It is promising to see the results of these experiments, as we have shown that in murine models, the previously observed positive effects of AU-011 as a single agent could be enhanced with the addition of immune checkpoint inhibitors,” said Dr. Martine Jager, Professor of Ophthalmology at Leiden University. “In addition, we show that not only the primary tumor, but also distant lesions, are targeted. Our survival data in murine models show that the combination of VDCs with immune checkpoint inhibitors is a potential new treatment modality that may generate a potent targeted cytotoxicity on local tumors as well as potential metastases."

Abstract details:

Title: A novel Virus-Like-Drug Conjugate (VDC) in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of primary tumors and distant metastasis

Authors: Ruben Victor Huis in 't Veld1, Sen Ma1, Rhonda Kines2, Anneli Savinainen2, Cadmus Collins Rich2, Ferry Ossendorp3, Martine Jager1; 1Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands; 2Aura Biosciences, Cambridge, MA; 3Department of Immunology, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, Netherlands

Session Category: Publication - 2022 ASCO Annual Meeting Proceedings

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

Abstract Number: e14544

The published abstract is available here.

About Aura Biosciences

Aura Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing virus-like drug conjugates (VDCs), a novel class of therapies, for the treatment of multiple oncology indications. Aura’s lead VDC candidate, AU-011 (belzupacap sarotalocan), consists of a virus-like particle conjugated with an anti-cancer agent. AU-011 selectively targets and destroys cancer cells and activates the immune system with the potential to create long-lasting anti-tumor immunity. AU-011 is currently in development for ocular cancers, with an ongoing Phase 2 dose escalation clinical trial evaluating first-line treatment of choroidal melanoma, a vision- and life-threatening form of eye cancer where standard of care with radiotherapy leaves patients with severe comorbidities, including major vision loss. Aura plans to develop AU-011 across its ocular oncology franchise including for the treatment of patients with choroidal metastases. In addition, leveraging Aura’s technology platform, Aura is developing AU-011 more broadly across multiple cancers, starting with a planned Phase 1 clinical trial in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Aura is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

