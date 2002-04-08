Surface Oncology Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology, Inc. ( SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation immunotherapies that target the tumor microenvironment, today announced that the company granted non-qualified stock options to five new employees to purchase an aggregate of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock with a per share exercise price of $2.33, the closing price of Surface’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on May 2, 2022.



The option grants, made under Surface’s 2021 Inducement Plan (the Plan), were granted as an inducement material to the employees entering into employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) and were granted pursuant to the terms of the Plan. The stock options have a 10-year term and vest over four years, with 25% vesting on the first anniversary of the vesting start date and the remaining options vesting in substantially equal monthly installments over the next 36 months.

