Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Announces First Quarter Results of Operations

31 minutes ago
PR Newswire

NAPERVILLE, Ill., May 6, 2022

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American: CVR) today announced results for the first quarter of 2022 as summarized below:

CHICAGO RIVET & MACHINE CO.

Summary of Consolidated Results of Operations

For the Three Months Ended March 31


2022

2021

Net sales

$9,197,696

$9,304,949

Income before income taxes

570,313

690,128

Net income

447,313

540,128

Net income per common share

.46

.56

Average common shares outstanding

966,132

966,132


(All figures subject to year-end audit)

favicon.png?sn=CG49435&sd=2022-05-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-announces-first-quarter-results-of-operations-301541947.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.

