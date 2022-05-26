Abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / The following abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds announced they each held their Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meetings") on May 26, 2022. At the Meetings, shareholders of the respective Funds voted on the proposals set forth below:

The India Fund, Inc. ("IFN")

As of the record date, April 11, 2022, IFN had outstanding 27,317,259 shares of common stock. 67.77% of outstanding common stock were voted representing a quorum.

To elect two Class III Directors to the Board of Directors:

Votes For Votes Withheld Votes Abstained Hugh Young 17,271,650 1,020,513 219,861 Nancy Yao Maasbach 17,365,100 944,407 202,516

To approve the continuation of Term for three Directors under the Corporate Governance Policies:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Votes Abstained Jeswald Salacuse 17,444,681 859,316 208,028 Luis Rubio 17,452,798 854,294 204,931 Hugh Young 17,313,703 993,573 204,747

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund ("ASGI")

As of the record date, April 11, 2022, ASGI had outstanding 8,855,000 shares of common stock. 79.68% of the outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting representing a quorum.

To elect two Class II Trustees to the Board of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Withheld P. Gerald Malone 6,974,773 81,111 Todd Reit 6,985,949 69,935

In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., Aberdeen Asset Managers Ltd., abrdn Australia Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdn.com/en-us/cefinvestorcenter/fund-centre/closed-end-funds

# # #

For More Information Contact:

abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

Investor Relations

800-522-5465

[email protected]

SOURCE: abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/702950/Abrdn-US-Closed-End-Funds-Announce-Results-of-Annual-Meeting-of-Shareholders



