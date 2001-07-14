ENOCHIAN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Enochian Biosciences, Inc. on Behalf of Enochian Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (“Enochian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ENOB) on behalf of Enochian stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Enochian has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 25, 2022, the United State Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont, announced that the co-founder of Enochian was arrested Wednesday following a two-year investigation into a man who was kidnapped and found dead in January 2018. Dr. Serhat Gumrukcu is being charged with conspiring to use interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire, which resulted in the death of Gregory Davis, a resident of Vermont.

On this news, Enochian’s stock fell $2.17, or 37%, to close at $3.70 per share on May 25, 2022.

Dr. Gumrukcu sold 253,493 shares of Enochian stock on May 18, 2022, for a total value of over $2 million.

