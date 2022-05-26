Avant Brands Inc. Announces Voting Results From 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

KELOWNA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 26, 2022 / Avant Brands Inc. (TSX:AVNT, Financial)(OTCQX:AVTBF, Financial)(FRA:1BU0, Financial) ("Avant" or the "Company"), an award-winning leading producer of handcrafted, high quality cannabis products, held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders")on May 26, 2022 (the "Meeting").
26,483,507 of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares representing 13.15% of the shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The complete voting results from the Meeting are as follows:
1. Election of Directors
Each of the six (6) nominees listed in the management information circular of the Company dated April 18, 2022 (the "Circular") were elected to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until his or her successor is duly elected or appointed. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Name of Nominee
Votes
FOR
% Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% Votes WITHHELD
Jurgen Schreiber
21,706,561
81.96%
4,776,946
18.04%
Norton Singhavon
21,709,688
81.97%
4,773,819
18.03%
Michael Blady
21,659,813
81.79%
4,823,694
18.21%
Derek Sanders
21,705,588
81.96%
4,777,919
18.04%
Ruairi Twomey
21,291,788
80.40%
5,191,719
19.60%
Duane Lo
21,265,786
80.30%
5,217,721
19.70%
2. Appointment of Auditor
Manning Elliott LLP was re-appointed as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual meeting of Shareholders at a remuneration to be fixed by the Board of Directors of the Company. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Votes FOR
% Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% Votes WITHHELD
26,369,403
99.57%
114,104
0.43%
3. Amendments to the Deferred Share Unit Plan
The Shareholders approved certain amendments to the Company's deferred share unit plan, including any previous grants of deferred share units and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in the Circular. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Votes FOR
% Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% Votes WITHHELD
21,563,693
81.42%
4,919,814
18.58%
4. Long Term Incentive Plan
The Shareholders approved the adoption of the Company's long term incentive plan and all unallocated awards issuable thereunder, as more fully described in the Circular. Proxies were tabulated as follows:
Votes FOR
% Votes FOR
Votes WITHHELD
% Votes WITHHELD
21,589,241
81.52%
4,894,266
18.48%
About Avant Brands Inc.
Avant is an innovative, market-leading premium cannabis company. Avant has multiple licensed and operational production facilities across Canada, which produce high-quality, handcrafted cannabis products for our highly desired, and award-winning consumer brands, sold across both recreational and medical channels.
Avant's recreational consumer brands include: BLK MKT™, Tenzo™, Cognōscente™ and Treehugger™, all produced from rare and exceptional cultivars, and sold in British Columbia, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and the Yukon. The Company's medical cannabis brand, GreenTec™, is distributed nationwide, directly to qualified patients through its GreenTec Medical portal, and through various medical cannabis partners.
Avant is a publicly traded corporation listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX:AVNT, Financial), and cross-trades on the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX:AVTBF, Financial) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FRA:1BU0, Financial). The Company is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia and has operations in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario.
To learn more about Avant, to access the investor presentation, or learn more about its consumer brands, please visit www.avantbrands.ca.
