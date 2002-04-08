Alkaline Fuel Announces Trading on OTCQB and Filing of First Quarter 2022 Financial Statements and MD&A

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alkaline Fuel Cell Power Corp. (NEO: PWWR)( ALKFF, Financial) (Frankfurt: 77R, WKN: A3CTYF) ("AFCP" or the "Company"), a company engaged in the development and production of alkaline fuel cell heat and power systems for residential, industrial and commercial markets worldwide, is pleased that it has filed its Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the first quarter of 2022 and the accompanying Management Discussion and Analysis on its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. The financial statements and MD&A will also be posted on the Company’s website at www.fuelcellpower.com.



The Company is also pleased to announce that its common shares have been up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheet Open Market to the OTCQB Venture Market (the “OTCQB”) by the OTC Markets Group Inc. The Company’s common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol “ALKFF” as of the opening of the market on March 28, 2022. AFCP’s common shares continue to trade on the NEO Exchange under the symbol “PWWR” and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “77R”.

”We are pleased to be trading on the OTCQB, allowing the Company to reach the largest investor audience in the world,” commented Frank Carnevale, Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to providing further updates on the development of our hydrogen fuel cell technology, and better conveying the values of our recently acquired Combined Heat and Power projects, to investors.”

Operated by OTC Markets, the OTCQB offers transparent trading in entrepreneurial and development stage companies that have met a minimum bid price test, are current in their financial reporting and have undergone an annual verification and management certification process. The OTCQB is recognized by the United States (“US”) Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities. These standards provide a strong baseline of transparency, as well as the technology and regulations to improve the trading experience for investors.

The Company has a verified profile and is 12g3-2(b) Certified by OTC Markets. Investors or other interested parties in the US can obtain real-time quotes for the Company as well as access its most current news and other information at www.otcmarkets.com. Shareholders will also now have greater access to information via the OTC Disclosure and News Service, as well as transparent prices through full depth-of-book with Real Time Level 2 quotes.

ABOUT ALKALINE FUEL CELL POWER CORP.

The Company is focused on the development, production and commercialization of micro-combined heat and power (“micro-CHP”) systems based on alkaline fuel cell technology. A fuel cell is a clean electrical power conversion/generation system, akin to small power stations that provide electricity and an equivalent amount of heat for various purposes. Based on hydrogen powered alkaline fuel cell technology, our technology offers an energy source that generates zero CO2 emissions with pure water as the only by-product, making it ideally suited for residential and small- to medium-sized power markets. We believe Fuel Cell Power is well positioned to become a positive contributor to the global demand for clean energy, particularly in Europe where demand outpaces supply, and current technology remains inadequate to meet market needs. Further information is available on our website at https://www.fuelcellpower.com/ and we encourage investors and other interested stakeholders to follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. Our common shares are listed for trading on the NEO Exchange (“NEO”) under the symbol “PWWR”, the OTC Venture Exchange “OTCQB” under the symbol “ALKFF” and on the Frankfurt Exchange under symbol “77R” and “WKN A3CTYF”.

