Akerna Announces Strategic Review and Organizational Changes

DENVER, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akerna ( KERN), a leading enterprise software company and developer of one of the most comprehensive technology infrastructures, ecosystems, and compliance engines powering the global cannabis industry, today announces that it has engaged JMP Securities to assist in evaluating strategic alternatives as the Company and the Board seek to maximize stakeholder value.



“Our goal is to ensure we are taking every possible step to maximize value for our stakeholders,” said Jessica Billingsley, CEO and Board Chair of Akerna. “We are actively involved in strategic discussions and are happy to have JMP assist us in evaluating our opportunities, given their deep experience in the technology sector. We are confident in our ability to capitalize on the strength of our business, and we remain intensely committed to our clients, our team members and all other stakeholders.”

The Company also announces that John Fowle, Akerna’s current CFO, is leaving to pursue other interests, effective May 17. The Board has appointed Dean Ditto as Akerna’s interim CFO.

Jessica Billingsley, CEO and Board Chair of Akerna, said, “I would like to thank John for his valuable contributions during an important part of Akerna’s evolution, including building a strong finance team and leveraging his strength in metrics to establish the foundation of Akerna’s reporting.”

“It has been a great pleasure to serve as Akerna’s CFO over the past two years,” said John Fowle. “I am grateful for the opportunity to work with one of the most dedicated teams in the cannabis software industry.”

Dean Ditto has been working with Akerna as a consultant since April 21, 2022. He is a dedicated and driven financial executive with extensive experience leading and elevating all aspects of the financial function, including SEC reporting, capital markets, cash management, business combinations and profit improvement initiatives. He is a trusted advisor to executive teams, boards and shareholders.

In addition, Ray Thompson will be transitioning from his current role of President & COO of Akerna to Special Advisor to CEO. In this role, Ray will continue to oversee the legacy business, assist the CEO with special projects and advise on various aspects of corporate strategy.

“It’s been a privilege to serve as President & COO for Akerna, and I look forward to continuing to advise the organization on its business strategies in my new role as Special Advisor to the CEO,” said Ray Thompson.

There can be no assurance that this strategic review process will result in the Company pursuing a particular transaction or other strategic outcome or action. Akerna has not set a specific timetable for completion of this process, and it does not intend to disclose further developments in the process unless and until it determines that further disclosure is material and appropriate for disclosure or as may be required by law.

Akerna has retained JMP Securities as its financial advisor to assist in the strategic review process.

