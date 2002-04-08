SAIC Mobility Robotaxi Selects Cerence to Power Natural, Conversational Interaction in China's First L4 Self-Driving Robotaxi

BURLINGTON, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. ( CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that SAIC Mobility Robotaxi, part of leading Chinese automaker SAIC Motor, has selected Cerence to provide mobility assistant technology for its L4 self-driving robotaxi platform, the first of its kind in China. Leveraging the Cerence Mobility Platform, SAIC Mobility Robotaxi will enable more intelligent and humanized interaction between its robotaxis and their passengers, making every journey safer and more enjoyable.



The Cerence Mobility Platform is the world’s leading OS-agnostic, hybrid embedded/cloud, conversational AI ​platform to accelerate innovation for automakers and mobility OEMs. A turnkey solution, it delivers a humanized, personalized experience with a multi-modal approach inclusive of voice, gesture, and gaze that enables seamless connection to users’ digital worlds, both inside and outside the car. In addition to the Cerence Mobility Platform, SAIC Mobility Robotaxi will also leverage Cerence’s cutting-edge Speech Signal Enhancement, a suite of AI-based sound processing technologies that remove noise from microphone inputs. Summoned by a simple “Xiao Ke” (AI assistant) SAIC Mobility Robotaxi’s in-car assistant can meet a varied set of complex user needs, including enabling the passenger to control the air-conditioning, adjust the windows, and more, as well as enjoy in-car entertainment like music easily from the backseat.

“As the use of robotaxis grows throughout China, a natural interaction between vehicles and passengers will be a critical piece of building consumer trust and comfort with this new mode of transportation and the mobility experience overall,” said SAIC Mobility Robotaxi. “The Cerence Mobility Platform integrates industry-leading conversational AI technology into the robotaxi experience to create a safe, productive, enjoyable journey for all riders.”

Officially launched in Shanghai in December 2021, SAIC Mobility Robotaxi brings together key resources from SAIC Motor Passenger Vehicle Company, SAIC Motor AI Lab, autonomous driving technology company Momenta, and SAIC’s ride-hailing service platform SAIC Mobility to create a continuously evolving, data-driven ecosystem that brings L4 self-driving technology to urban mobility scenarios.

“SAIC Mobility Robotaxi is a global leader driving incredible innovation in the world of autonomous vehicles,” said Stefan Ortmanns, CEO, Cerence. “With fast-moving innovation comes the need for easy-to-deploy, high-quality technology from trusted partners. We’re proud to continue our partnership with SAIC Motor as they embark on this exciting adventure in autonomous urban mobility.”

