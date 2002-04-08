Soleno Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) ( SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present a corporate overview at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, being held May 23-26, 2022, virtually and in Miami, FL.



The presentation will be available on-demand beginning at 7 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.

Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS), is currently being evaluated in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical development program. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

