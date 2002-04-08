MySugarWatch Continues Large-Scale Awareness Campaign Around Nemaura Medical's sugarBEAT Non-Invasive Continuous Glucose Monitor Commencing Direct-to-Consumer Campaign in Daily Mail

Loughborough, England, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nemaura Medical, Inc. ( NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, announces today that its UK licensee, MySugarWatch, has continued its large scale awareness campaign for the Company’s sugarBEAT non-invasive continuous glucose monitor by commencing a direct-to-consumer campaign in one of the UK’s largest daily newspaper, Daily Mail.



MySugarWatch’s Daily Mail campaign is designed to reach its more than 1.2 million daily readers, inviting them to learn more about glucose management as part of sugarBEAT commercialization by Nemaura’s UK licensee. The Daily Mail ads are part of a previously announced wider campaign, which also targets media outlets geared toward both consumers and professionals.

Faz Chowdhury, Ph.D., Nemaura’s CEO commented, “Embarking on the consumer phase of our UK licensee’s campaign in support of the commercialization efforts around sugarBEAT is very exciting and we are looking forward to continuing our support for our licensee. Our commitment to supporting MySugarWatch’s success remains strong, and we look forward to the opportunity to provide what is potentially a game-changing non-invasive CGM, to potential users in the UK.”

About Nemaura Medical, Inc.

Nemaura Medical, Inc. is a medical technology company developing and commercializing wearable diagnostic devices. The company is currently commercializing sugarBEAT® and proBEAT™. sugarBEAT®, a CE mark approved Class IIb medical device, is a non-invasive and flexible continuous glucose monitor (CGM) providing actionable insights derived from real time glucose measurements and daily glucose trend data, which may help people with diabetes and pre-diabetes to better manage, reverse, and prevent the onset of diabetes. Nemaura has submitted a PMA (Premarket Approval Application) for sugarBEAT® to the U.S. FDA. proBEAT™ combines non-invasive glucose data processed using artificial intelligence and a digital healthcare subscription service and has been launched in the U.S. as a general wellness product as part of its BEAT®diabetes program that is currently undergoing pilot studies.

Additionally, Nemaura has launched Miboko, a new metabolic health and well-being program using a non-invasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application that helps a user understand how certain foods and lifestyle habits can impact one’s overall metabolic health and well-being. Nemaura believes that up to half the population could benefit from a sensor and program that monitors metabolic health and well-being.

The Company sits at the intersection of the global Type 2 diabetes market that is expected to reach nearly $59 billion by 2025, the $50+ billion pre-diabetic market, and the wearable health-tech sector for weight loss and wellness applications that is estimated to reach $60 billion by 2023.

For more information, please visit www.NemauraMedical.com.

Contact:

Jules Abraham

CORE IR

917-885-7378

[email protected]