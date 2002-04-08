Cabaletta Bio to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. ( CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced that Steven Nichtberger, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. ET in Miami, FL.



A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the News and Events section of the Company’s website at www.cabalettabio.com . Replays of the presentation will be available on the website for 30 days.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio ( CABA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies that have the potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment for patients with autoimmune diseases. The CABA™ platform, in combination with Cabaletta Bio’s proprietary technology, has advanced a growing pipeline that currently includes potential treatments for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis, PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy, mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris and hemophilia A with FVIII alloantibodies. Cabaletta Bio’s headquarters are located in Philadelphia, PA. For more information, visit www.cabalettabio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

