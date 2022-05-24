Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MDGL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
Fireside chat at 7:00 AM ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

UBS Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside chat at 8:30 AM ET on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

The presentations will be webcast and archived recordings will be available for replay in the Investors & Media section of the Madrigal website after the events.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( MDGL) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel therapeutics for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal’s lead candidate, resmetirom, is a once daily, oral, thyroid hormone receptor (THR)-β selective agonist that is designed to target key underlying causes of NASH in the liver. Resmetirom is currently being evaluated in two Phase 3 clinical studies, MAESTRO-NASH and MAESTRO-NAFLD-1, designed to demonstrate multiple benefits in patients with NASH. For more information, visit www.madrigalpharma.com.

Investor Contact
Alex Howarth, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]

Media Contact
Christopher Frates, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., [email protected]

