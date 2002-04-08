Solid Biosciences to Present at ASGCT 25th Annual Meeting and CureDuchenne 2022 FUTURES National Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. ( SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming scientific and patient advocacy conferences:



American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting – May 16-19, 2022, Washington, D.C.

Carl Morris, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer at Solid Biosciences, will present data from the ongoing Phase I/II IGNITE DMD clinical trial of SGT-001 microdystrophin gene therapy in patients with Duchenne which were previously reported in March 2022. Dr. Morris will also present pre-clinical data from a non-human primate study of a novel capsid utilized in SGT-003, the company’s next-generation microdystrophin gene therapy for Duchenne. Preliminary results of these studies were reported in April 2022. He also will participate in a Q&A session.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Oral presentation: IGNITE DMD Study of SGT-001 Microdystrophin Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Long-Term Outcomes and Biomarker Update

IGNITE DMD Study of SGT-001 Microdystrophin Gene Therapy for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy: Long-Term Outcomes and Biomarker Update Abstract number: 1193

1193 Session: Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium

Clinical Trials Spotlight Symposium Date and time: Thursday, May 19, 9:15-9:30 a.m. ET

Event and registration information is available at: https://annualmeeting.asgct.org/

CureDuchenne 2022 FUTURES National Conference – May 27-29, 2022, Orlando, FL

Dr. Morris will participate in the Gene Therapy and Gene Editing Symposium on Sunday, May 29th from 11:00am-12:45pm ET.

Event and registration information is available at:

https://web.cvent.com/event/ecd55031-4063-452f-99d4-d8a50433ed2f/summary

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001, as well as our recently announced next-generation gene therapy candidate, SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the Company’s plans to present data from IGNITE DMD, the implication of interim clinical data, the safety or potential treatment benefits of SGT-001 or SGT-003 in patients with Duchenne, the Company’s regulatory plans, the Company’s SGT-003 program, including the Company’s expectation for filing an IND, timelines, the sufficiency of the Company’s cash, cash equivalents and available-for-sale securities to fund its operations, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “would,” “working” and similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the Company’s ability to successfully implement its headcount reduction and reduce expenses; the impact of the headcount reduction on the Company’s business; risks associated with the Company’s ability to continue IGNITE DMD on the timeline expected or at all; obtain and maintain necessary approvals from the FDA and other regulatory authorities; obtain and maintain the necessary approvals from investigational review boards at IGNITE DMD clinical trial sites and the IGNITE DMD independent data safety monitoring board; enroll additional patients in IGNITE DMD and on the timeline expected; the Company’s dosing strategy; replicate in clinical trials positive results found in preclinical studies and earlier stages of clinical development; whether the interim data referenced in this release will be predicative of the final results of the trial or will demonstrate a safe or effective treatment benefit of SGT-001 or SGT-003; whether the methodologies, assumptions and applications the Company utilizes to assess particular safety or efficacy parameters will yield meaningful statistical results; advance the development of its product candidates under the timelines it anticipates in current and future clinical trials; successfully transition, optimize and scale its manufacturing process; obtain, maintain or protect intellectual property rights related to its product candidates; compete successfully with other companies that are seeking to develop Duchenne treatments and gene therapies; manage expenses; and raise the substantial additional capital needed, on the timeline necessary, to continue development of SGT-001, SGT-003 and other product candidates, achieve its other business objectives and continue as a going concern. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company’s actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the “Risk Factors” section, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors, in the Company’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company’s views as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause the Company's views to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Investor Contact:

David Carey

FINN Partners

212-867-1768

[email protected]

Caitlin Lowie

Solid Biosciences

607-423-3219

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Erich Sandoval

FINN Partners

917-497-2867

[email protected]



