Agile Therapeutics to Present at The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

PRINCETON, N.J., May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agile Therapeutics, Inc. ( AGRX), a women's healthcare company, announced that Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference taking place May 23-May 26, 2022 in Miami, FL. Details on the Company presentation are as follows:



Event: H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Time: 10:00-10:30 am ET

The H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference webcast will be available on the investor relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.agiletherapeutics.com/events-and-presentations. The replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately 90 days.

About Agile Therapeutics, Inc.

Agile Therapeutics is a forward-thinking women's healthcare company dedicated to fulfilling the unmet health needs of today’s women. Twirla and our product candidates are designed to provide women with contraceptive options that offer freedom from taking a daily pill, without committing to a longer-acting method. Twirla® and our pipeline products are based on our proprietary transdermal patch technology, called Skinfusion®, which is designed to allow drug delivery through the skin. For more information, please visit the company website at www.agiletherapeutics.com. The Company may occasionally disseminate material, nonpublic information on the Company’s website.