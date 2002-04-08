Lilium and Livent Announce Collaboration to Advance Research and Development for High-Performance Lithium Batteries

MUNICH, Germany, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ( LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, and Livent Corporation (: LTHM) (“Livent”), one of the world’s leading producers of lithium products for the battery cell industry, announced today a research and development collaboration agreement.



Lilium and Livent have agreed to collaborate on the advancement of lithium metal technology for use in high-performance battery cells. Collaborating with Livent, a pioneer in lithium technology innovation and a global leader in lithium production for nearly eighty years, is an important step towards securing Lilium’s future access to the high-performance battery cell technology that will power Lilium’s jets.

Livent supplies lithium to many of the world’s premier electric vehicle brands and battery makers. As a fully integrated lithium producer, Livent uses its differentiated technology processes to both source raw lithium and manufacture a range of specialty lithium products in an environmentally responsible, safe and sustainable manner.

Yves Yemsi, Chief Operating Officer at Lilium said, “This collaboration is a milestone in Lilium’s commitment to revolutionize regional air travel. Innovation is at the heart of our mission, and to keep innovating we need to collaborate with the best in the industry. Livent’s unique expertise in lithium production, as well as their commitment to sustainably responsible practices, makes them an ideal partner.”

Marina Yakovleva, Director of Research & Development and New Business Development for Livent said: “The Livent R&D team is excited about the opportunity to work closely with the leading scientists and engineers at Lilium to advance the state of the art in e-mobility and battery technology. Innovation is in the DNA of both companies, as is a shared commitment to advancing electric transportation and sustainability solutions. Together, we hope to drive meaningful progress in realizing the potential of next generation battery technologies and decarbonizing air travel.”

About Livent

For nearly eight decades, Livent has partnered with its customers to safely and sustainably use lithium to power the world. Livent is one of only a small number of companies with the capability, reputation, and know-how to produce high-quality finished lithium compounds that are helping meet the growing demand for lithium. The Company has one of the broadest product portfolios in the industry, powering demand for green energy, modern mobility, the mobile economy, and specialized innovations, including light alloys and lubricants. Livent has a combined workforce of approximately 1,100 full-time, part-time, temporary, and contract employees and operates manufacturing sites in the United States, England, India, China and Argentina. For more information, visit Livent.com.

Livent Forward-Looking Statements

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: This release contains forward-looking statements, which are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors and other cautionary statements included within Livent's 2021 Form 10-K filed with the SEC as well as other SEC filings and public communications. Livent cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the above cautionary statement. Livent undertakes no obligation, and specifically disclaims any duty, to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which they were made, except as otherwise required by law.

The Company's investor relations website, located at https://ir.livent.com , should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important information to the website for investors, including information that the Company may wish to disclose publicly for purposes of complying with federal securities laws.

Media contact: Juan Carlos Cruz +1.215.299.6170

[email protected]

Investor Contact: Daniel Rosen +1.215.299.6208

[email protected]

About Lilium

Lilium ( LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 750+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com .

Lilium Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Lilium N.V.’s proposed business and business model, the markets and industry in which Lilium N.V. and its subsidiaries (collectively, the “Lilium Group”) operate or intend to operate, Lilium’s ability to develop and source the lithium needed for high performance batteries for use in its jets, the anticipated timing of the commercialization and launch of the Lilium Group’s business in phases and the expected results of the Lilium Group’s business and business model, including when launched in phases. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on management’s current expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this communication include those discussed in Lilium’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including its Annual Report on Form 20-F, all of which are available at www.sec.gov. For more information, see the section entitled “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Lilium’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and in other filings. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and the Lilium Group assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact information for media: