Autolus Therapeutics to Participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference, being held in New York from June 8 – 10, 2022

LONDON, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc ( AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announces that management will be attending the Jefferies Healthcare Conference at the Marriott Marquis in New York City. Autolus’ Chief Executive Officer Dr. Christian Itin will participate in a Fireside Chat on Thursday, June 9 at 9.00 – 9.30 am ET (2:00 pm – 2.30 pm BST) and the Company will also be attending one-on-one investor meetings at the event.



An audio webcast of the Fireside Chat will be on the Events section of the Autolus website. An archived version will also be available through the Company’s website for a limited time following the conference.

About Autolus Therapeutics plc

Autolus is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, programmed T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. Using a broad suite of proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies, the Company is engineering precisely targeted, controlled and highly active T cell therapies that are designed to better recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms and eliminate these cells. Autolus has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. For more information, please visit www.autolus.com.

Contact:

Olivia Manser

+44 (0) 7780 471568

[email protected]

Julia Wilson

+44 (0) 7818 430877

[email protected]