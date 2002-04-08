Top ranked Airline Analyst Helane Becker Joins the GlobalX Advisory Board

MIAMI, May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. (JET: NEO; JET.B: NEO; JETMF: OTCQB ) (the “ Company ” or “ GlobalX ”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Helane Becker to its Advisory Board.



Ms. Becker is a managing director of Cowen and senior research analyst who covers airlines, air freight, and aircraft leasing. She has more than 40 years of experience on Wall Street, holding positions within the research, trading, and investment banking departments of several broker/dealers including Citi, Lehman Brothers, and Smith Barney. She was ranked the #1, 2, or 3 analyst by Institutional Investor magazine for a decade, as well as in the top 5 analysts by The Wall Street Journal.

She holds a bachelor’s degree from Montclair State University and a Master of Business Administration from New York University. She is on the Advisory Board and the Executive Committee of the Feliciano School of Business at Montclair State, as well as on the Finance and Accounting Advisory Board.

In addition, Ms. Becker served three terms on the US Department of Commerce’s Travel and Tourism Advisory Board and was on the US Chamber of Commerce’s Task Force on Climate Change.

“We are delighted that Helane will join and lead our Advisory Board. Her four decades as a top ranked airline analyst at some of Wall Street’s top firms provides her a perspective on our business that is critical to us as we expand the breadth and depth of our brand. As well her extensive contacts in the aviation industry are invaluable to us as we seek more strategic alliances and partnerships to grow our business,” said Ed Wegel, Chair and CEO of GlobalX.

“I have known Ed Wegel for many years, and am excited to be on the Company’s advisory board,” said Ms. Becker.

About Global Crossing Airlines

GlobalX is a US 121 domestic flag and supplemental Airline flying the Airbus A320 family aircraft. GlobalX flies as a passenger ACMI and charter airline serving the US, Caribbean, and Latin American markets. In 2022, GlobalX will enter ACMI cargo service flying the A321 freighter, subject to DOT and FAA approvals. For more information, please visit www.globalxair.com.

For more information, please contact:

Ryan Goepel, Chief Financial Officer

Email: [email protected]

Tel: 786.751.8503

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and “forward-looking information”, as defined under applicable United States and Canadian securities laws, concerning anticipated developments and events that may occur in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Company’s aircraft fleet size, the destinations that the Company intends to service, brand expansion, future strategic alliances and partnerships to grow the Company’s business.

In certain cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release is based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the receipt of financing to continue airline operations, the accuracy, reliability and success of GlobalX’s business model; GlobalX’s ability to accurately forecast demand; the timely receipt of governmental approvals; the success of airline operations of GlobalX; GlobalX’s ability to successfully enter new geographic markets; the legislative and regulatory environments of the jurisdictions where GlobalX will carry on business or have operations; the Company has or will have sufficient aircraft to provide the service; the impact of competition and the competitive response to GlobalX’s business strategy; the future price of fuel, and the availability of aircraft. While the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include risks related to, the ability to obtain financing at acceptable terms, the impact of general economic conditions, risks related to supply chain and labor disruptions, failure to retain or obtain sufficient aircraft, domestic and international airline industry conditions, the effects of increased competition from our market competitors and new market entrants, passenger demand being less than anticipated, the impact of the global uncertainty created by COVID-19, future relations with shareholders, volatility of fuel prices, increases in operating costs, terrorism, pandemics, natural disasters, currency fluctuations, interest rates, risks specific to the airline industry, risks associated with doing business in foreign countries, the ability of management to implement GlobalX’s operational strategy, the ability to attract qualified management and staff, labor disputes, regulatory risks, including risks relating to the acquisition of the necessary licenses and permits; risks related to significant disruption in, or breach in security of GlobalX’s information technology systems and resultant interruptions in service and any related impact on its reputation; and the additional risks identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's reports and filings with applicable Canadian securities regulators and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements. If GlobalX does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be made that it will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.