Target Corporation to Webcast 1st Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, May 18, 2022

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2022

WHAT:

Target Corporation's (

NYSE:TGT, Financial) webcast of its first quarter earnings conference call.



WHEN:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 - 7:00 a.m. central time



HOW:

Investors and the media are invited to listen to the call through the company's website at investors.target.com (click on the link under "Upcoming Events")



WHO:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

SOURCE Target Corporation

