Swiss Miss, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Debut New Cinnamilk Hot Drink Mix

Two Iconic Brands Combine for New Delicious Beverage Experience

CHICAGO, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Is the delectable, flavored milk at the end your favorite part of eating a bowl of cereal? If so, Swiss Miss®, a brand of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), has the beverage for you. The beloved hot cocoa maker is collaborating with General Mills Cinnamon Toast CrunchTM to introduce new Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk TM hot drink mix. In this new product, Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust TM and marshmallows combine with a creamy Swiss Miss base for a delicious beverage experience perfect for any occasion.

"We love creating sweet, warm moments of indulgence," said Audrey Ingersoll, VP/GM, Sweet Snacks, Conagra Brands. "Our new Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk hot drink mix is another delicious way for Swiss Miss to deliver happiness in a mug."

To prepare a serving of Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk, simply combine hot water with the creamy drink mix, and then stir in a second envelope full of Cinnadust and marshmallows. Each box includes six pairs of drink mix.

"We know the Cinnamilk left at the bottom of a cereal bowl is one of our fans' favorite parts about the product," said Astrid Perez Martin, Sr. Brand Manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch at General Mills. "This is why we're delighted to partner with Swiss Miss to create a delicious new beverage that gives our fans a unique way to experience the unmistakable Cinnadust flavored milk during new parts of their day."

The new Swiss Miss Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnamilk hot drink mix will be available in grocery stores, mass retailers and eCommerce outlets beginning in June, with a suggested retail price of $2.99. For more information on all of Swiss Miss' indulgent hot cocoa offerings, visit www.swissmiss.com. And to explore Cinnamon Toast Crunch's collection of cereals, snacks and recipe ideas, visit www.cinnamontoastcrunch.com.

Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Cinnamilk, Cinnadust and associated words and designs are trademarks of General Mills, used under license.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America's leading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is Evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Duncan Hines®, Healthy Choice®, Marie Callender's®, Reddi-wip®, and Slim Jim®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion. For more information, visit www.conagrabrands.com.

About General Mills

General Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

