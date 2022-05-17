Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Insmed To Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference

3 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BRIDGEWATER, NJ,, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Insmed Incorporated (Nasdaq: INSM), a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases, today announced that management will present in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference.

The fireside chat will become available for on-demand viewing on May 24, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. ET and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.insmed.com. The webcast will be archived for a period of 30 days following the presentation date.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed's first commercial product is a first-in-disease therapy approved in the United States, Europe, and Japan to treat a chronic, debilitating lung disease. The Company is also progressing a robust pipeline of investigational therapies targeting areas of serious unmet need, including neutrophil-mediated inflammatory diseases and rare pulmonary disorders. Insmed is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey, with a footprint across Europe and in Japan. For more information, visit www.insmed.com.

Contact:

Investors:

Eleanor Barisser
Associate Director, Investor Relations
Insmed
(718) 594-5332
[email protected]

Media:

Mandy Fahey
Executive Director, Corporate Communications
Insmed
(732) 718-3621
[email protected]

SOURCE Insmed Incorporated

