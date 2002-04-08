Tarsus to Present at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference

IRVINE, Calif., May 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( TARS), whose mission is to focus on unmet needs and apply proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care, today announced that Bobak Azamian, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tarsus, will present a corporate update at the Jefferies 2022 Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET.



A live webcast and additional information about the presentation can be accessed on the events section of the Tarsus website at www.tarsusrx.com. The replay will be available on the Tarsus website within 48 hours and will be archived for a limited time.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care, dermatology, and infectious disease prevention. Tarsus is studying two investigational medicines in clinical trials. Its lead product candidate, TP-03, is a novel therapeutic which has demonstrated positive results in two pivotal trials for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. TP-03 is also being developed for the treatment of Meibomian Gland Disease. In addition, Tarsus is developing TP-05, an oral, non-vaccine therapeutic for the prevention of Lyme disease, which is currently being studied in a Phase 1b clinical trial.

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Adrienne Kemp

Sr. Director, Corporate Communications

(949) 922-0801

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

David Nakasone

Head of Investor Relations

(949) 620-3223

[email protected]



