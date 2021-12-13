Sitka Intercepts 205.8 Metres of 1.01 g/t Gold From Surface, Including 91.0 Metres of 1.61 g/t Gold at its RC Gold Project in Yukon

PR Newswire
VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022
VANCOUVER, BC, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Sitka Gold Corp. ("Sitka" or the "Company") (CSE: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) is pleased to announce assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-22-023 (the "drill hole" or "Hole 23"), the second drill hole completed during the Company's 2022 winter exploration program at its road accessible, district scale RC Gold Project ("RC Gold" or the "Project") located within the Yukon's prolific Tombstone Gold Belt (see Figure 1). Four diamond drill holes were completed during the 2022 winter drilling program (DDRCCC-22-022 to DDRCCC-22-025) for a total of 1,242.8 metres. Drilling is expected to resume at the RC Gold Project in the next couple of weeks utilizing two drill rigs that will be focused on the Blackjack zone.
- 205.8 m of 1.01 g/t Au from surface including
- 91.0 m of 1.61 g/t Au from 46.0 m,
- 1.0 m of 10.95 g/t Au from 47.0 m,
- 1.0 m of 13.65 g/t Au from 68.0 m,
- 1.0 m of 16.8 g/t Au from 125.0 m.
The winter drilling program was focused in the area of the Blackjack Zone which was first intersected by Hole 21. The Blackjack Zone occurs within the Saddle West Zone where the Blackjack Fault obliquely intersects an east-west trending extensional corridor that is defined by abundant lamprophyre dykes and the gold-in-soil anomaly of >100 ppb and >500 ppb that covers an area of 2 kilometres by 500 metres between the Saddle West, Blackjack, Saddle and Eiger Zones (Figure 2). This extensional corridor controls the emplacement of the Saddle and Eiger intrusive stocks. The large gold-in-soil anomaly is still open in all directions and drilling to date within this corridor has demonstrated the potential for a continuous zone of gold mineralization.
In addition to the classic intrusion hosted gold mineralization consisting of sheeted veins within intrusive host rocks intersected in Hole 21, similar to Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold Mine(2) and Kinross's Fort Knox Gold Mine(1), Holes 22 and 23 have demonstrated that significant gold mineralization also occurs in the surrounding metasedimentary rocks similar to Banyan Gold's AurMac Project(5). Hole 23 was collared from the same drill pad as Hole 21 and drilled along the same section at a steeper angle (-61.5 degrees) and at 320 degrees azimuth to test for vertical continuity between Hole 21 and Hole 22, and to further understand the mineralization controls of the Blackjack Fault (Figures 3 and 4). The drill hole encountered several intervals of elevated gold values from surface to the hole's depth of 285.0 metres (see Table 1). Results from the winter drilling program continue to advance our understanding of the project and the company eagerly awaits the results of the remaining winter drill holes with great anticipation as we prepare to complete the 10,000 metre drill program this summer.
Hole ID
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au (g/t)
DDRCCC-22-023
320
-61.5
285.0
4.2
210
205.8
1.01
including
46.0
137.0
91.0
1.61
47.0
48.0
1.0
10.95
68.0
69.0
1.0
13.65
125.0
126.0
1.0
16.80
*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time
Table 2: Analytical Results for Previously Released Drill holes at Blackjack Zone
Hole ID
Azimuth (°)
Dip (°)
Length (m)
From (m)
To (m)
Interval* (m)
Au (g/t)
DDRCCC-22-022
320
-45
364.6
46.0
319.0
273.0
0.52
including
48.0
85.0
37.0
0.76
193.0
317.0
124.0
0.81
253.0
315.0
62.0
1.21
253.0
267.0
14.0
3.85
313.0
315.0
2.0
6.36
314.0
315.0
1.0
10.15
DDRCCC-21-021
320
-45
367.5
6.0
226.1
220.1
1.17
including
11.0
187.0
176.0
1.27
including
43.0
71.0
28.0
1.36
including
80.8
184.0
103.2
1.61
including
80.8
81.0
0.2
35.7
including
81.0
81.5
0.5
9.81
Including
120.0
170.5
50.5
2.08
including
120.0
126.1
6.1
4.3
including
123.6
126.1
2.5
6.13
including
150.0
170.5
20.5
2.85
*Intervals are drilled core length, as insufficient drilling has been undertaken to determine true widths at this time
Sitka Gold inherited a wealth of historical and current data from these properties from work spanning the last 40 years. Recent exploration work and the compilation of historical data have defined several mineralized zones with both bulk tonnage, intrusion-related gold deposit targets and high-grade, vein- and breccia-hosted gold targets. The RC Gold Project also has a common border with Victoria Gold's Clear Creek property at its western boundary and Florin Resources' Florin Gold property at its northern boundary.
*For more detailed information on the underlying properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.
Sitka is currently conducting a planned 10,000 metre diamond drill program at its RC Gold Project in the Yukon where the last hole drilled in 2021 (Hole 21) resulted in the discovery of a new gold zone (the Blackjack zone) and returned 220.1 metres averaging 1.17 g/t gold from surface including 50.5 metres of 2.08 g/t gold (see news release dated February 17, 2022). A drill rig and contractor has also been secured to complete up to 5,000 feet of drilling its Alpha Gold Property in Nevada where drilling is anticipated to begin in Q2 of 2022.
The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.
