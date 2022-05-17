BorgWarner Recognized by Great Place to Work® on Certification Nation Day, a National Celebration of Outstanding Workplaces

PR Newswire

Certification highlights BorgWarner's progressive and inclusive work environment

Marks third year in a row the company has received the designation

Great Place to Work Certification™ is an esteemed "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work® has designated May 17, 2022 as Certification Nation Day to salute and recognize the companies working to create great places to work for all. BorgWarner is proud to celebrate its designation and be amongst the distinguished community of other Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies across the country.

"We are honored to obtain Great Place to Work-Certified status for the third consecutive year as our employees are the core of our company and, ultimately, the ones who drive us forward," said Felicia Pryor, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at BorgWarner. "Our goal is to create an environment of inclusion, integrity and excellence where people of all walks of life feel welcome and inspired. Achieving this status reaffirms our position as an employer of choice, creating a positive work experience for our employees across the globe. We are proud to be among this group of phenomenal organizations that are being recognized."

Great Place to Work Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

"Certified companies put employees first," says Michael C. Bush, Chief Executive Officer at Great Place to Work. "Thriving employees increase revenue, profit and provide market-leading customer experiences. I hope that Certification Nation Day can inspire other executives to create and sustain employee-first cultures."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience."

BorgWarner invests in its employees by fostering talent growth through initiatives including professional certifications, leadership coaching and advancement through cross-functional moves. Additionally, BorgWarner has incorporated numerous programs dedicated to advancing employee empowerment including Skills Agility, Women Rising, SPECTRUM (an employee belonging group), Women in Science and Engineering, Women in Leadership, talent development, mentoring programs and more. To learn more about what employees say about the company's culture visit:

https://www.greatplacetowork.com/certified-company/7011001.

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About BorgWarner

For more than 130 years, BorgWarner has been a transformative global product leader bringing successful mobility innovation to market. Today, we're accelerating the world's transition to eMobility — to help build a cleaner, healthier, safer future for all.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

